PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Intern posts under “The Urban Learning Internship Program” (TULIP). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —internship.aicteindia.org. The last date to apply online is June 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 330 vacant posts will be filled in the Corporation.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,42,400; Apply For 55 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

What is TULIP Program?

Ministry of Housing and Urban affair (MoHUA) has launched “The Urban Learning Internship Program” (TULIP) in association with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The program intends to fulfill the twin goals of providing a hands-on learning experience to fresh graduates as well as benefitting States, ULBs, and smart cities with an infusion of fresh energy and ideas to solve critical challenges of urban development. Also Read - IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Process Begins For MBA, MCA Programmes; Here's How to Apply

PMC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Internship Title and the Number of Interns Required

Legal Intern: 2 posts

Engineering Intern-Electrical: 15 posts

Engineering Intern-Civil: 212 posts

Engineering Intern-Environment: 2 posts

B.Sc- Environment: 1 post

Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering: 2 posts

Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT: 12 posts

Content Creator: 6 posts

Intern Horticulture: 44 posts

Intern B.VSc. AH: 2 posts

Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology: 5 posts

Graduate Intern-B.Com: 23 posts

Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist: 4 posts

PMC Recruitment 2022 Salary

Legal Intern: Rs. 10000

Engineering Intern-Electrical: Rs. 15000

Engineering Intern-Civil: Rs. 15000

Engineering Intern-Environment: Rs. 15000

B.Sc- Environment: Rs. 10000

Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering: Rs. 15000

Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT: Rs. 15000

Content Creator: Rs. 10000

Intern Horticulture: Rs. 10000

Intern B.VSc. AH: Rs. 12000

Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology: Rs. 10000

Graduate Intern-B.Com: Rs. 10000

Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist: Rs. 10000

PMC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?