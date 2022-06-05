PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Intern posts under “The Urban Learning Internship Program” (TULIP). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —internship.aicteindia.org. The last date to apply online is June 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 330 vacant posts will be filled in the Corporation.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,42,400; Apply For 55 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
What is TULIP Program?
Ministry of Housing and Urban affair (MoHUA) has launched "The Urban Learning Internship Program" (TULIP) in association with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The program intends to fulfill the twin goals of providing a hands-on learning experience to fresh graduates as well as benefitting States, ULBs, and smart cities with an infusion of fresh energy and ideas to solve critical challenges of urban development.
PMC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Internship Title and the Number of Interns Required
- Legal Intern: 2 posts
- Engineering Intern-Electrical: 15 posts
- Engineering Intern-Civil: 212 posts
- Engineering Intern-Environment: 2 posts
- B.Sc- Environment: 1 post
- Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering: 2 posts
- Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT: 12 posts
- Content Creator: 6 posts
- Intern Horticulture: 44 posts
- Intern B.VSc. AH: 2 posts
- Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology: 5 posts
- Graduate Intern-B.Com: 23 posts
- Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist: 4 posts
PMC Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Legal Intern: Rs. 10000
- Engineering Intern-Electrical: Rs. 15000
- Engineering Intern-Civil: Rs. 15000
- Engineering Intern-Environment: Rs. 15000
- B.Sc- Environment: Rs. 10000
- Engineering Intern-Instrumentation Engineering: Rs. 15000
- Engineering Intern Computer Science or IT: Rs. 15000
- Content Creator: Rs. 10000
- Intern Horticulture: Rs. 10000
- Intern B.VSc. AH: Rs. 12000
- Intern M.Sc Biology Or Zoology: Rs. 10000
- Graduate Intern-B.Com: Rs. 10000
- Graduate Intern -Shorthand Typist: Rs. 10000
PMC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?