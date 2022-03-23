Punjab National Bank Recruitment(PNB) 2022: The Punjab National Bank is hiring candidates for the posts of Peon in Subordinate Cadre in Burdwan Circle. Interested and eligible can check the application form through the official website of the Bank —pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is till March 28, 2022. According to the recruitment notification, a total of 15 posts will be filled.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 36 Posts at ongcindia.com| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Recruitment Board: Punjab National Bank

Official Website: pnbindia.in

Mode of Application: Offline

Last date to apply: March 28, 2022

Number of posts: 15

Name of Post: Peon

Vacancy Details

Number of posts available at each location

Purba Bardhman: 8 posts

Birbhum: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria For Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification: Pass in XIIth standard or its equivalent with basic reading/writing knowledge in English. This is both minimum and maximum qualification. Graduate candidates are not eligible.

Age Limit:

In order to apply, a candidate must be between 18 to 24 years of age.

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply through the offline mode and send the application to “Dy. Circle Head- Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2nd Floor, Sree Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan – 713103 latest by March 28, 2022.