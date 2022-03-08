PNB Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Specialized Executive. However, the last date to apply for the post has been extended till March 10, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 10, 2022. Those interested and eligible can check the details about the eligibility and salary on the official website—pnbindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

Important Dates

The last date to apply online: March 10, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer(CRO): 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO): 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer (CTO):1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO):1 Post

Chief Digital Officer (CDO): 1 Post

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Risk Officer(CRO): Graduate degree with- (1)Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Graduate degree with- (1)Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute. Chief Compliance Officer (CCO): Graduate in any discipline. CA/CS/MBA Finance/Post Graduate degree or equivalent is preferred. Certified Banking Compliance Professional by IIBF is preferred.

Graduate in any discipline. CA/CS/MBA Finance/Post Graduate degree or equivalent is preferred. Certified Banking Compliance Professional by IIBF is preferred. Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Qualified Chartered Accountant.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Managerial Posts at fci.gov.in| Details Inside

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 45 to 55 years of age. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh Per Month; Apply Online For 4 Posts at iocrefrecruit.in

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?