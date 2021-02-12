Police Bharti Recruitment 2021: Police recruitment exams are being held to fill up vacancies for various posts in state police bodies in West Bengal, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Around 17000 vacancies have been announced for posts including Constable, SO among others. All those interested can check full details on Police Bharti Recruitment 2021 below:

Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process

In order to get selected for these posts, students will need to appear for a written exam. Candidates will also need to appear for a physical efficiency test/ physical measurement test and interview according to the selection procedure of each state.

Police Recruitment 2021: Last date application

West Bengal (9720 posts)- February 20, 2021

Rajasthan (857 posts)- March 10, 2021

Haryana (7298 posts)- February 25, 2021

Interested candidates must apply online by the above-mentioned deadline.

Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

SI Post

Graduation degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature.

Constable posts

A candidate should have a Class 10 examination or equivalent exam.