Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Are you looking for a job with Punjab Police? Here's a great opportunity for you as the Punjab Police has invited applications for the post of a constable on its official website at www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Police Constable Recruitment 2021 at the aforesaid website till August 15.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of Police Constable Recruitment 2021 before applying for the constable post in Punjab police. A total of 4362 vacancies will be filled through the Punjab Police constable recruitment drive.

These vacancies are for the District and Armed cadre. The announcement regarding the recruitment was made by Punjab Police through its Twitter handle.

#PunjabPolice Recruitment Alert: A total of 4362 #Constables in District Cadre (2016) & Armed Cadre (2346). •Common Online Application Form to go live in mid-July 2021. •OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September 2021. •Syllabus for Written Test shared below. pic.twitter.com/7oPkOPiD4R — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) June 21, 2021

Post and vacancies details for Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Vacancies-4362 (District Cadre-2016 & Armed Cadre-2346)

Posts-Constable vacancies

Important Dates for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Common Online Application Form to go live– Mid July 2021

OMR based MCQ Written Test– September 25 and 26, 2021

Age limit for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Age limit- 18 to 28 years

Eligibility, educational qualification for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Candidates will need to be Class 12th passed from a recognised board or university.

In case of ex-servicemen, candidates only need to be class 10th passed.

Candidates must have passed the Matriculation exam (Class 10) with Punjabi or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi language which may be specified by the Punjab government from time to time.

Complete details on Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Candidates will have to give the OMR-based MCQ Test on September 25-26.

The written exam will comprise have 100 Multiple Choice Questions, MCQs. Students will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer. But, 0.25 marks would be deducted for every single wrong answer.

Candidates who clear the written test will be allowed to sit for the Physical Screening Test.

For more details on Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, candidates can refer to the tweet above.