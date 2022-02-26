Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi) on a full-time contract basis. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —prasarbharati.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is March 21, 2022.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply For Upper Division Clerk, Other Posts Before This Date

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (21 March 2022) from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website.

Vacancy Details

Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi): 2 Posts

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month.

Age Limit: Below 50 Years.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Minimum 7 Years in News organization(Print/TV/ Radio & Digital Platform). PG/PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution or Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/Institution. For more details on the application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Those candidates who are eligible and willing to work on the above terms & conditions in Prasar Bharati, having requisite qualifications and experience indicated above may apply online on Prasar Bharati weblink http://applications.prasarbharati.org within 30 days from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents. In case of any difficulty in submission, it may be emailed

to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in along with a screenshot of the error.