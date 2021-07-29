Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharti, All India Radio, Chennai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of the part-time correspondent. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post must note that the position is each for Chengalpattu, Tiruchirapalli, Tenkasi, Tiruppattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts and on a part-time contractual basis. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 August 2021.Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Jobs With Bihar Police For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility Details

Notification Date: Jul 29, 2021 Last Date of Submission: August 14, 2021 City: Chennai State: Tamil Nadu Organization: Prasar Bharati Functional: Administration, Other Funtional Area Educational Qualification: Degree/PG Diploma in Journalism/Mass Media or Graduate with minimum 2 years journalistic experience.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit – 24 to 45 years

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Salary -Rs.8700, including Conveyance and Communication charges and for the District News Letter.