Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the broadcasting services, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. Prasar Bharati has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment as ‘Consultant’ in a PBRB Division of Prasar Bharati on a full-time contract basis based in New Delhi. The candidates who are interested and eligible can submit the application form through offline application mode within 30 (August 16, 2021) days from the date of publication. It must be noted that the services will be purely on a contractual basis.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Notice! Bihar to Hire School Heads, More Than 45,000 Vacancies on Offer. Check Details

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary Up To Rs 92300, Only Few Days Left To Apply For 21 Posts, Apply Today on rrc-wr.com

Last date for submission of online application form: 30 (16 August 2021) days from the date of publication on PB website. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity To Join in Various Posts in Aadhaar Issuing Body's Offices. Apply Today on uidai.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Consultant- 1 post

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a retired Central Govt Officer at least of Under Secretary level and conversant with the Rules/ orders issued by DoPT in respect of personnel and establishment matters from time to time. The age of the candidate must be below 62 years.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Nature of duty

The selected candidate will provide secretariat assistance to PBRB in discharge of its functions the including arrangements for meetings.

He or she will formulate Schemes of Examination for Direct Recruitment and Departmental Competitive Examinations, as per notified Recruitment Regulations.

Will deal with the matters related to examination/scrutiny of Proposals of DPCs/NFSG/NFU proposals and conduct of DPCs.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Prasar Bharati reserves the right to conduct tests and/ or interview the shortlisted candidates. No TA/DA etc. will be paid for attending the test/ interview.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates who are interested can apply for the post in the prescribed proforma (all fields mandatory) at Annexure along with self-attested copies of supporting documents(Vigilance Clearance Certificate & PPO are mandatory) within 30 days from the date of publication on PB website to Deputy Director (TM&SO), Prasar Bharati Secretariat, 7th floor, Prasar Bharati House, Tower’C’, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi110001. Copies of the same may also be emailed to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in.