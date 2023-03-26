Home

Education

Hiring Alert: From OAVS Teacher to SBI, RBI Bank Recruitment; Check List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Hiring Alert: From OAVS Teacher to SBI, RBI Bank Recruitment; Check List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply for before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goals.

Looking for a job? Check details here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Recruitment 2023: Are you the one who is looking for a job? Choosing the right job can be a time-consuming and exhausting process. So, for those who are currently looking for work or a career change, we have compiled a list of companies that are actively hiring. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process.

From Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)’s ’s vacancies for Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor positions to the Haryana Public Service Commission(HPSC)’s recruitment for Assistant District Attorney, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

You may like to read

Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Jobs in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is hiring candidates for the Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor posts. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in. The registration process will commence on March 31, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 2. A total of 771 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, click here

RBI Pharmacist Jobs within Mumbai / Navi Mumbai

Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (the Bank) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Pharmacists on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration for a maximum period of 240 days at various Bank’s dispensaries located within Mumbai/Navi Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more, click here

Bank Jobs: State Bank of India (SBI) is Hiring

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator and Support Officer on a contractual basis. interested candidates can apply for the job from the official website www.sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is April 1, 2023. A total of 877 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more, click here

High Court Civil Judge Recruitment in Gujarat

The High Court of Gujarat has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judges. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 14, 2023. A total of 193 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more, click here

Metro Rail Corporation Jobs in Gujarat

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Chief Vigilance Officer. Appointments will be only on a “Deputation” basis on standard terms & conditions of the Organization. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Corporation at gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to submit the application form is April 29, 2023.

Consultant Recruitment at Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) Northern Region has invited applications from retired Officers for engagement as Consultants purely on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.The last date to submit the application form is March 27, 2023. A total of 6 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more, click here

Jobs in Delhi: DSSSB is Hiring!

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the various Group B and C posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 7, 2023. A total of 258 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more, click here

Teacher Jobs in Odisha

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha is hiring candidates for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023. A total of 1010 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, click here

EPFO Recruitment 2023

Employees Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) will begin the registration process for SSA and Stenographer posts tomorrow, March 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 28. Meanwhile, for the post of Social Security Assistant (Group C), the last date is April 26, 2023. For more details, check here.

Assistant District Attorney Jobs in Haryana

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in till March 28, 2023. A total of 112 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. For more details, click here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.