PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Clerk. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application form is August 11, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: St. Stephen’s College to Hire Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts; Apply Now at ststephens.edu

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Registration process will end on: August 11, 2022

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Clerk: 1935 posts

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - AP ICET Result 2022 Likely to Be Declared on August 08; Here's How to Check Scores at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by typing or skill test, document verification, and a medical exam. Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Details Here

How to Apply Online For PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 11, 2022, through the official website —sssb.punjab.gov.in.