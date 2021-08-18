New Delhi: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB Recruitment 2021 has released the notification for Admit Cards for the post of Veterinary Inspector. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can check for more details here-sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 will be conducted by PSSSB on August 21, 2021.Also Read - Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Apply For Post of Consultants on prasarbharati.gov.in Today | Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

The candidates must note that the post of Veterinary Inspector has 866 vacancies. PSSSB released the official notification to apply for the post of Veterinary Inspector on July 8, 2021. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Notice! Bihar to Hire School Heads, More Than 45,000 Vacancies on Offer. Check Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity To Join in Various Posts in Aadhaar Issuing Body's Offices. Apply Today on uidai.gov.in

Go to the official website of PSSSB-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Click on the notification that says Click here to download Admit Card for Veterinary Inspector Exam.

Candidates can find a new window from where they can download the Admit Card.

Candidates should note that they have to log in with their roll number and date of birth.

It should be noted that Admit Card is one of the most vital documents that candidates need to carry in the examination hall. In order to apply, candidates had to pass their diploma from a recognized board and have a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology. Candidates can check the detailed official notification as released by the Board.