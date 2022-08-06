PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Eligible candidates can submit their application form through speed post within the given stipulated time. Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the Bank’s official website, pnbindia.in. The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. A total of 103 posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to register for the post is August 30, 2022.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: St. Stephen’s College to Hire Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts; Apply Now at ststephens.edu

PNB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date for Receipt of Application with all enclosures at ours (Only by Speed/Registered post): August 30, 2022

PNB Vacancy Details

Officer (Fire-safety): 23 posts

Manager (Security): 80 posts

PNB Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Enginerring from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC. Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

Manager (Security): Bachelor's degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

PNB Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 21 to 35 years of age. A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate.

PNB Selection Procedure

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or

Written / Online Test followed by Interview

PNB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Officer – 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 Manager – 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

PNB Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: Rs. 59/- [Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges)+ GST@18% Rs. 9/-]

All other candidates Rs 1003/- [Rs. 850 per candidate + GST@18% Rs. 153/-]

How to Apply?

Candidates should log on to our website www.pnbindia.in link and download the prescribed application form, fill the same and send it to the bank at the below-mentioned address by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name and date of the transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST:_______________________”. CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075. Candidates can visit the PNB website for more information.