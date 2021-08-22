Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Police has invited applications for recruitment in district and armed police cadre. However, the registration process for the same ends today at 11.55 PM. So interested candidates must hurry up and apply while the application link for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 is still available. In the official notification, Punjab Police stated that a total of 2,015 posts in the district police cadre and 2,343 posts in the armed police cadre will be filled through the recruitment drive.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: No Written Test, Salary up to Rs 35000. Apply Now For Technical Assistant Posts on konkanrailway.com

For more details, candidates should keep an eye out on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

"The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the two cadres shall be carried out through a common application form and OMR based offline written test followed by physical measurement test and physical screening test with specified qualifying parameters," the notification read.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/ University can apply for this job.

Candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language as specified by the Punjab Govt. from time to time.

Exam fee: Candidates have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000 at the time of application (Rs 400 registration fee + Rs 600 exam fee).

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website – punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ tab and click on ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE’ Click on the registration link and create a new profile Choose the post/cadre Fill the application form, upload documents, pay online fees Submit the form and download it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process