Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for various posts of Sub Inspector and Constable in Technical and Support Service (TSS) Cadre in Punjab Police has been extended till October10, 2021. Earlier, the last date of online application was September 29, 2021 and the application process for the referred posts began on September 9, 2021. The extension of the last date for online application process have given an extra chance for the candidates who have not registered themselves yet. This recruitment process is being held to occupy 2340 Constable posts in the TASS cadre.Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 2340 Constable Posts. Check Salary, Last Date to Apply, Other Details

Here’s the eligibility, qualification, salary, experience and other details of the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 process: Also Read - Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Final Few Hours For Chance to Fill 4350 Vacancies, Apply Now | Direct Link

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 28 years. However, there is also a provision of relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories of the state. Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Salary Above Rs 29000, Only Few Days Left to Apply For 634 Posts. Apply Now at punjabpolice.gov.in

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the fields of Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communications, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields OR Bachelor’s/ Master’s Degree in Psychology/ Sociology/ Social work/Forensic Science/Management/ Commerce/Law/Civil Engineering.

Selection Process: Candidates eligible for the positions will be selected for these posts in Punjab Police through a direct recruitment process. The selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) Test 1, Computer Based Test (CBT) Test 2, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny.

Salary: 19900/- Level-2

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5’ 4” (5 feet 4 inches)/ 162.56 cm and for female candidates is 5’ (5 feet)/ 152.4 cm

Application Fee to be paid online:

For General category: 1500/-

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 700/-

For EWS/SC/ST and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 800/-

Here’s how to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021