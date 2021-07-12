Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is all set to begin the recruitment process of 634 civilian posts across Information Technology (IT), Legal, Forensics, and Finance departments. Candidates interested in Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 can apply for various vacancies on the official website of Punjab Police – punjabpolice.gov.in.Also Read - Dreaded Punjab Gangster, Aide Killed in Encounter With Police in Kolkata

Announcing the recruitment drive on its Facebook page, the Punjab Police said it is the first police department in the country "to recruit civilian domain experts in such large numbers". A total of 634 vacancies have been notified, including 131 in Legal, 248 in IT, 174 in Forensics and 81 in Finance.

Interested candidates will have to qualify a written Computer-based Test (CBT) for the same. The Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 CB written test will take place in September 2021, the invitation read.

PUNJAB POLICE RECRUITMENT 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Punjab Police has shared the following details in advance to provide sufficient time to the candidates to prepare for the Computer-based Written Test. A detailed advertisement will be released soon.

Age: 18 years to 37 years as on 1st January 2021; relaxation to various categories, including 4% reservation to Persons with Disability, will be given as per Government Rules/instructions.

No requirement of 'Minimum Height

There will be no Physical Tests/Trials

There will be no Physical Tests/Trials

Merit will be drawn up purely on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Written Examination

The computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of one paper of 2 hours duration will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Negative marking for each incorrect answer will be to the extent of 25% of the marks assigned to a question.

Legal

Candidates need a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a minimum of 50% marks from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 7 years as a legal practitioner in Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts is a must.

IT

Candidates need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IT or Electronics and Communication with emphasis on Computer software and programming from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 12 years in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or any e-Governance Project or in Private Sector is must.

Forensics

Candidates need a Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Science or equivalent from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 7 years in any Government or Quasi-Government Forensics Organization or Central or State Government Accredited Forensic Science Laboratory is a must. For Assistant Forensics Officer, minimum of 2 years of experience is a must.

Finance

Candidates need a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Finance from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 7 years in accounting or banking or financial fraud investigations is a must. For Financial Investigation Support Assistant, a minimum of 2 years of experience is a must.