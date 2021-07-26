Punjab Police has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1191 vacancies for the posts of intelligence assistants (constable rank). The candidates who are interested must note that the online application window will open at 9 pm on July 26. The candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in. The posts of intelligence assistants are in the intelligence cadre of the Punjab PoliceAlso Read - SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For 12th Pass Candidates, Earn Salary up to Rs 81,000. Check Eligibility And Other Details

Here are some of the important details:

Application window will open today at 9 PM

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till August 16.

There are a total of 794 vacancies for the posts of intelligence assistants constable and 392 vacancies for the post of constables in the investigation cadre.

The remaining vacancies are reserved for sports quota candidates.

These vacancies shall be filled separately.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the post: Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in Anganwadi For 5th & 9th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Eligibility, Notification Details

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE’ Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create a profile Choose post/cadre, fill the application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download the form and take a printout.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in computer science, computer applications or information technology as one of the elective subjects or B.Sc/ B.Tech/ B.E in specific subjects can apply online.

The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 28, respectively.

The cutoff date for the age limit is January 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved categories will be provided.

For constable posts Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: IAF Invites Applications For Group C Posts; Class 10th, 12th Pass Eligible