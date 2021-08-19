Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Candidates interested to join the police department, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Punjab Police has invited online applications for the recruitment of civilian support staff in Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) 2021. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for 634 vacancies is September 7. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website — punjabpolice.gov.in As per the job notification, the vacancies have opened for ‘Civilian Support Staff’ (non-uniformed) in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab Police.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply For 21 Posts of Support Staff at bankofindia.co.in, Check Application Last Date, Other Details Here

It must be noted that in order to apply for the post of Civilian Support Staff, the candidates should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 37 years of age. However, certain age relaxation is allowed as per rules. The selected candidates will be recruited in Punjab only.

As per the job notification, the posts under Civilian Support Staff include Legal Officer, Assistant Legal Officer, Foreignsics Officer, Assistant Foreignsic Officer, Computer/Digital Forensic Officer, Information Technology Officer, Assistant Information Technology Officer, Finance Officer, and Assistant Finance Officer.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 634

Legal Officer: 11

Assistant Legal Officer: 120

Forensics Officer: 24

Assistant Forensics Officer: 150

Computer/Digital Forensics Officer: 13

Information Technology Officer: 21

Information Technology Assistant (Software): 214

Financial Officer: 11

Assistant Financial Officer: 70

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Legal Officer: Rs 29,200

Assistant Legal Officer: Rs 25,500

Forensics Officer: Rs 29,200

Assistant Forensics Officer: Rs 25,500

Computer/ Digital Forensics Officer: Rs 29,200

Information Technology Officer: Rs 25,500

Information Technology Assistant (Software): Rs 19,900

Financial Officer: Rs 29,200

Assistant Financial Officer: Rs 25,500

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Minimum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 18 years

Maximum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 37 years

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of Punjab Police-punjabpolice.gov.in. Click on the Recruitment tab and go to Recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in Punjab Bureau of Investigation 2021. Candidates can find the direct link here. Candidates have to first register with their name, date of birth. Following this, they can fill the application form. Candidates can make the payment online and keep a copy of the form for future use.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process

As per the job notification, the selection process for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 will be done via Computer Based Test, CBT. The CBT is followed by scrutiny of documents. Further, the selection list will be based on the marks obtained in the written test. For more details, candidates should keep a check here and on the official website.