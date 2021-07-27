Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: The application process for the posts of sub-inspector (SI) in Punjab Police closes today, i.e., on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Candidates who are interested in the post and have not applied yet can still register on the official website of Punjab Police – punjabpolice.gov.in. Application process for Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 ends tonight at 11.55 pm.Also Read - Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Get Job Without Giving Exam, Watch Video to Know How

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies for sub inspector posts: 560 Also Read - VSSC Recruitment 2021: VSSC Invites Application For 158 Technician Apprentices Posts at vssc.gov.in

Among these, 87 vacancies are for district police cadre, 97 vacancies for armed police cadre, 87 vacancies for intelligence cadre, and 289 vacancies for investigation cadre. Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Bank Invites Applications For 153 Grade 'A' Posts | Important Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-28 years (As on January 2021)

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), document verification, physical measurement assessment, and a physical screening test.

Application Fee: Candidates have to pay Rs 700 as application fee and Rs 800 as examination fee. Candidates from SC/ST of all states and backward communities of Punjab state and those from economically weaker sections have to pay Rs 700 as application fee and Rs 200 as examination fee.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply