Punjab PSC Exam 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2022 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the PPSC Junior Engineer Exam for various posts will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Patiala. The exam will begin from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The admit card for the Junior Engineer(Civil) will be issued on March 1, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule from the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1133 vacant posts will be filled in Punjab Public Service Commission.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Water Resource, Punjab: 585

Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, Punjab: 27

Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab: 81

Rural Development and Panchayat: 135

PWD (B&R), Punjab: 210

Housing and Urban Development (Punjab Urban Development Authority): 27

Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Department of Local Government: 53

Junior Engineer (Public Health)

Punjab Housing and Urban Planning (Punjab Urban Development Authority): 5

Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in the Department of Agriculture: 10

The official notice issued by the Commission reads, ”It is further informed that Admit Cards for the Joint Competitive Examination can be downloaded w.e.f. 01/03/2022 using the Registration Number and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission https://ppsc.gov.in.” Candidates can check the detailed notification from the link given below.