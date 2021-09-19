New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana with an aim to empower youth by way of providing entry-level training to candidates seeking railway jobs. A total of 50,000 candidates will be selected through various Railway training institutes over a period of three years to be trained with industry-relevant skills.Also Read - Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 244 Vacancies at odishapolice.gov.in

The program curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, a production unit of the Indian Railways. Initially, a total of 1,000 candidates will be selected in the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana for training in electrician, welder, machinist and fitter trades, comprising of initial basic training of 100 hours.

Training programs in other trades will be added by zonal railways and production units based on regional demands and needs assessment.

“Training shall be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation. Candidates who are 10th passed and between 18-35 years shall be eligible to apply. Participants in the scheme shall however have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of this training,” an official press release by the Railway Ministry stated.

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: How to Apply

A nodal website is being developed as the single source of information about programs offered, notification inviting application, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material and other details.

Currently, applicants may apply in response to the advertisements issued locally in the initial phase.

Submission of online applications shall be opened soon on a centralized website.

Selection Process