RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for several apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the RRC's website, rrcpryj.org. A total of 1659 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process has from started today, July 02, 2022. Applicants can apply till August 01, 2022. For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.

Important Dates Here

Opening Date and Time: July 02, 2022

Closing Date and Time: August 01, 2022

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Fitter

Welder (G&E)

Armature Winder

Machinist

Carpenter

Electrician

Painter (General)

Mechanic (DSL)

Information & Communication Technology

System Maintenance

Wireman

Plumber

Mechanic cum Operator Electronics Communication System

Health Sanitary Inspector

Multimedia and Web Page Designer

MMTM, Crane, Draughtsman (Civil)

Draughtsman (Civil)

Stenographer (English)

Stenographer (Hindi)

Check Location Wise Vacancy Break-Up

Location Number of Vacancies Prayagraj 703 Jhansi 660 Agra 296 Total 1659

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below:

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022 Check Application Fee, Age Limit

Candidates must pay Rs 100 as an application fee. The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should have not completed 24 years of age as on August 01, 2022.

How to Apply Online?