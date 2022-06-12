Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) Recruitment 2022: The Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Apprentices posts. Applicants can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in till June 30, 2022. A total of 5636 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility and other criteria. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units.Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 73 Posts at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Date of Publication of Notification on Website: May 30, 2022

Opening Date and time of the Online application: June 01, 2022, at 11:00 hrs

Closing date and time of the Online application: June 30, 2022, at 22:00 hrs

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Unit/ Workshop and the number of vacancy

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop: 919 posts

Alipurduar(APDJ): 512 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 551 posts

Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG: 1140 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 547 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN: 1110 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847 posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of April 01, 2022. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM: Know How To Check Scores Through SMS

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board. The candidates should possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of a merit list prepared(trade-wise, unit-wise, and community-wise). Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process through the official notification shared below:

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before June 30, 2022.