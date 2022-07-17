Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts in various designated trades. Interested candidates can apply online through the RRC’s website, rrcpryj.org till August 02, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 1659 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.Also Read - Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Register For 2800 Posts Before July 22| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

Important Dates Here

Opening Date and Time: July 02, 2022

Closing Date and Time: August 01, 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice: 1659 posts.

Check Designated Trade Here

Fitter

Welder (G&E)

Armature Winder

Machinist

Carpenter

Electrician

Painter (General)

Mechanic (DSL)

Information & Communication Technology

System Maintenance

Wireman

Plumber

Mechanic cum Operator Electronics Communication System

Health Sanitary Inspector

Multimedia and Web Page Designer

MMTM, Crane, Draughtsman (Civil)

Draughtsman (Civil)

Stenographer (English)

Stenographer (Hindi)

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 100 as an application fee. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

Selection Procedure

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

How to Apply Online?