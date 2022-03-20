Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Teachers. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview for PGT, TGT, and PRT posts on April 1, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.Also Read - RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Tickets

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 52 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details on Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment, please scroll down. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round Ends Today at mcc.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

Walk-in-Interview Date: April 1, 2022

Vacancy Details

PGT: 04 Posts

TGT: 16 Posts

PRT: 13 Posts

TGT: 6 Posts

Contractual Teachers: 13 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teachers: Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply For Duty Officer, Other Posts at aiasl.in Before March 21

Senior Secondary(or) equivalent with at least 50% marks and B.Ed/ Diploma in Elementary Education(d.El.Ed)/ JBT/PTT or whatever name Known and

Senior Secondary(or) equivalent with at least 50% marks and B.Ed/ Diploma in Elementary Education(d.El.Ed)/ JBT/PTT or whatever name Known and Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test(TET)to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NTCE for the purpose and must have competency to teach in the English Medium.

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria from the direct link given below.

How to Apply?

According to the official notice, the willing candidates may directly report for the walk-in-interview to the venue of the interview as per the date and time specified above with copies of all certificate/ testimonials/ mark sheets in original and true copy(self-attested) and also two recent passport size photographs along with a filled in application form. The venue of DRM (P)’s Office/ Lumbing.