Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC), Jodhpur has released the admit card for the post of Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA), and Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 can download Rajasthan High Court Admit Card by visiting the official website, hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Check

Step 1 : Go to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in

: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court, Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the Recruitment section.

: On the homepage, click on the Recruitment section. Step 3 : Click on the link that reads, ‘ Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2020′

: Click on the link that reads, ‘ Step 4 : A new window will open.

: A new window will open. Step 5 : Click on the ‘Admit Card’ option.

: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ option. Step 6 : Enter the required credentials, such as user name, password, captcha, and click on the login option.

: Enter the required credentials, such as user name, password, captcha, and click on the login option. Step 7 : Your Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

: Your will appear on the screen. Step 8: Save, Download and take a printout of Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to click on the link given above. For more updates, visit the official website of the Rajasthan High Court.