Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police will soon declare the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. As per several media reports, Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 is likely to be declared by the end of this month. Once declared, registered candidates can download the result through the official websites i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted on July 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled.

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Police Constable Prelims Answer key was released on July 04, 2022. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key between July 04 to July 07, 2022. It is to be noted that along with the answer key, the question paper has also been released. After taking the objections raised by the candidate into consideration, a final answer key and Result will be declared. To access the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021, a candidate needs to enter the roll number and application number.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official websites i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.