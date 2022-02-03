Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are interested in joining the police department, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Rajasthan Police has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Constable through the sports quota. As per the official notification, a total of 67 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the recruitment portal, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in till February 28, 2022. For more details on the Rajasthan Police Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2022: Registration For PGT, Other Posts Begins at hal-india.co.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in

The Online Application begins: February 3, 2022

The Last Date of Online Application: February 28, 2022

Vacancy Details Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up To Rs 37,500; Apply Online For 75 Posts at bhel.com

Constable: 67 Posts through Sports Quota

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

District Police / IB – 12th Passed

Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer

RAC/ MBC Battalion – 10th Passed

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of Document Verification, Sports Trials, Physical Measurement (PMT), and Medical Examination.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to pay

Gen/ OBC/ MBC – Rs. 500

EWS/ OBC (NCL) – Rs. 400

How to Apply Online?