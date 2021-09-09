Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Police Service Commission (RPSC) has finally released the admit card for the upcoming Rajasthan Police SI and PC exam 2021. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander posts can download their Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Executive, Technical & Education Branch On joinindiannavy.gov.in

After much delay and a demand to postpone the Rajasthan SI recruitment exam, the RPSC revised the Rajasthan Police exam date for the Rajasthan SI and PC Combined Competitive Exam 2021. The RPSC Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 will now be held from September 13 to September 15.

The Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 will be conducted in two sessions – morning from 10 AM to 12 noon, and afternoon session from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that read ‘Rajasthan Police SI admit card’

(Here’s a DIRECT LINK to the page)

Step 3: Login using your credentials like application no., DOB and unique text

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout for the day of the exam.