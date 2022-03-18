RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board(RSMSSB) has sought online applications for the posts of Lab Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the released notification, a total of 1012 vacant posts will be filled in the Department. The online registration process will begin from March 25, 2022.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Tailor, Other Posts at indianarmy.nic.in| Check Eligibility Here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: March 25, 2022

The online application ends: April 23, 2022

Exam dates: June 28 and 29, 2022

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Lab Assistant: 1012 posts.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other related details through the official notification shared below. Also Read - MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 27 Posts Begins at mmrcl.com; Here's How to Apply