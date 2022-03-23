Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Secretariat Assistant, Personal Assistant, Translator, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — rajyasabha.nic.in. Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Notification Out on ssc.nic.in; Apply Before April 30

The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news dated March 19, 2022. A total of 110 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in Before March 31

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 67 Posts Begins at ossc.gov.in| Check Details Inside

Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer: 12 Posts

Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol Officer: 26 Posts

Secretariat Assistant: 27 Posts

Assistant Research/ Reference Officer: 3 Posts

Translator: 15 Posts

Personal Assistant: 15 Posts

Office work assistant: 12 Posts

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer: By selection of suitable officer(s) working in Central or State/ Union Territory Government Departments/State Legislature Secretariats/ Autonomous Bodies/ Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Organisations/ Central or State Regulatory Authorities/ PSUs and holding analogous posts or its equivalent or with 5 years service in posts in Pay Level 8/ Pay Level 9 in the Pay Matrix and possessing working knowledge of basic computer operations, viz, MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The application form should reach ‘Director (Personnel), Room No. 240, 2nd Floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001′ within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, March 19, 2022.