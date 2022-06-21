RBI Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) on Tuesday released the admit card for the online examination for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ PY-2021. Candidates can download their RBI 2022 Admit Card through the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in. The Reserve Bank of India Services Board will conduct the exam on July 09, 2022. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here

RBI 2022: Check Question Paper Pattern

The paper will consist of 100 questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. The question paper will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. Candidates can answer examinations in Hindi or English at their option. The Standard of the paper will be that of B.E./B.Tech degree in Fire Engineering/Safety & Fire Engineering.

RBI 2022: How to Download RBI 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India( RBI ) at rbi.org.in

) at rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on the “ Opportunities@RBI ” section.

” section. Now click on the call letters option given under the Current vacancies option.

Now click on the link that reads, “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Online Examination for Recruitment for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ – Panel Year 2021.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password.

Your RBI Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RBI 2022 Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared by the Board on the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in.