RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment examination 2022 on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

According to the official notice, the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on March 26 and 27, 2022, across India.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download?

Go to the official website of RBI — rbi.org.in.

Click on the vacancies section.

Click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link available on the homepage.

link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials and click on the login option.

Your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.