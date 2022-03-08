RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) is closing the application process for the Assistant post on March 8. Candidates who have not yet applied for these posts should apply from the official website, RBI at rbi.org.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 vacancies will be filled in the organization.Also Read - GATE 2022 Results to Release on This Date; Here's How to Download

Important Dates to Remember

The online application form begins from: February 17, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: March 8, 2022

The RBI exam will be conducted: March 26, and March 27

Vacancy

Assistant: 950 posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant posts must have completed

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC. A candidate belonging to the Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant must be between 20-28 years of age.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in before March 8, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the banks’ website www.rbi.org.in.