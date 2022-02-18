RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification, inviting online applications for the posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank’s official website – www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is acceptable.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in; Check Last Date, Pay Scale Here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 950 posts in the RBI. Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The online application process has started on Thursday, February 17 and will conclude on March 8, 2022. The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the banks' website www.rbi.org.in. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the 'Assistant' post.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Direct link to fill online application form here

Note: In case of any problem in filling up the application form, making payment of exam fee or receipt of call letter, queries may be made at candidate grievance redressal cell http://cgrs.ibps.in/. Please mention ‘RBI Assistant Examination- 2021’ in the subject box of the email. Corrigendum, if any, issued on the above advertisement, will be published only on RBI’s official website – www.rbi.org.in.