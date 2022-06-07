RBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Architect and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, www.rbi.org.in.The last date o apply for the posts is June 13, 2022. Here are all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of RBI Recruitment 2022. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Details Inside

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: May 23

The online application will end: June 13

RBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Curator: 1 Post

Architect: 1 Post

Fire Officer: 1 Post

RBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Curator: Post-Graduation Degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them), or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years, from a recognized University in History/ Economics/ Fine Arts/ Archaeology/ Museology/ Numismatics. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Post-Graduation Degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them), or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years, from a recognized University in History/ Economics/ Fine Arts/ Archaeology/ Museology/ Numismatics. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course. Fire Officer: BE/B.Tech in fire engineering/ safety and fire engineering from UGC recognised university/AICTE-approved institution with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ ST if vacancies are reserved for them), or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below:

RBI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022.