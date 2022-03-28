RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in. The online application process for RBI Grade B Recruitment will begin from today, March 28. Applicants can apply for the above posts till April 18, 2022.Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 81 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Soon at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 28

The online application will end: April 18, 2022.

Phase-I – Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General): May 28, 2022

Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General): June 25, 2022

Phase-I – Paper I Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@): July 02, 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Examination (Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@): August 06, 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

Vacancy Details

Total: 294 posts.

Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238

Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Here

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General): Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years. Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: A Master’s Degree in Finance (or any other master’s degree where “Finance” is the principal constituent * of the curriculum / syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, Quantitative Techniques , International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance)

A Master’s Degree in Finance (or any other master’s degree where “Finance” is the * of the curriculum / syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, , International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance) Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years;

Application Fee

Name of the Category and the Charges applied

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100(Intimation Charges only)

GEN/OBC/EWSs: Rs 850(Application fee including intimation charges)

STAFF@: Nil

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank’s official website – www.rbi.org.in.