RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India will close the registration process for various Group B posts today, April 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank — rbi.org.in. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 294 Grade B Officers will be filled in the organization. Applicants are required to apply online. No other mode for submission of application is available. The online application process for RBI Grade B Recruitment has commenced on March 28, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 28

The online application will end: April 18, 2022.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General(Phase-I – Online Examination): May 28, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General(Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination): June 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 294 posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238 posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25 posts

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 01, 2022.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written exam and interview process. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process through the official notification shared below.

Application Fee and Intimation Charges

Sr.No. Category Charges Amount 1. SC/ST/PwBD Intimation Charges only ₹ 100/- 2. GEN/OBC/EWSs Application fee including intimation charges ₹ 850/- 3. STAFF@ Nil Nil

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank’s official website – www.rbi.org.in.