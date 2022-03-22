RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various Group B Posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about the eligibility and selection process through the official website — rbi.org.in. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 294 Grade B Officers, and 9 Assistant Manager posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 75 Probationary Officers Posts at ecgc.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The online application process for RBI Grade B Recruitment will begin from March 28 and end on April 18, 2022. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the above posts.

Vacancy Details

Total: 303 posts

Grade B Officers: 294 posts

Assistant Manager: 9 posts

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 28

The online application will end: April 18, 2022.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the positions mentioned above, candidates must be between 21 to 30 years of age.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written exam and interview process. The online written exam for Assistant Manager posts will take place on March 21, 2022.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank’s official website – www.rbi.org.in.