RBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you all. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification, inviting online applications for the posts of 'Assistant' in various offices of the bank. However, the last date to apply for the posts is nearing, March 8, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, RBI at rbi.org.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application form begins from: February 17, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: March 8, 2022

The RBI exam will be conducted: March 26, and March 27

Vacancy

Assistant: 950 posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant posts must have completed

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

A candidate belonging to the Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Assistant must be between 20-28 years of age.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in before March 8, 2022. No other mode for submission of application is acceptable. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the banks’ website www.rbi.org.in.