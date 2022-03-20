RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will soon release the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment examination 2022 on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply For Duty Officer, Other Posts at aiasl.in Before March 21

According to the official notice, the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on March 26 and 27, 2022, across India. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 950 posts in the RBI. The main examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download?