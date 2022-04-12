RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification, inviting applications for the posts of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration, Mumbai. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —rbi.org.in. The last date to submit the RBI Application form is April 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply For 6421 Posts Extended; Check Details Here

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the post: April 25, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Medical Consultant (MC): 14 posts

Category and Number of Vacancies

General: 07 posts

EWS: 01 post

OBC: 04 posts

ST: 2(2) posts

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.

Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply for this post.

Applicant should have a minimum 02 (two) years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner.

Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 Kms from the Bank’s dispensaries.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the selection process through the official notification shared below.

RBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annexure-I only. Application in a sealed cover should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs. on April 25, 2022. The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration.