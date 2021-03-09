SSC JE Final Answer Key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-1 recruitment exam or SSC JE 2019. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC JE answer key 2019 by simply using their credentials like roll number and password. Also Read - SSC JE Result 2021 Paper 1 Declared: Here's How to Check SSC Junior Engineer Result

The SSC JE paper 1 final answer key will be available on SSC website till 6:00 PM on March 28. The SSC JE result for civil, mechanical, electrical and quality surveying and contracts examinations was released on March 1. Also Read - SSC MTS 2020 Notification to be Released Today @ssc.nic.in | Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details Here

Steps to download SSC JE answer key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in Also Read - SSC Constable GD Final Result 2018 to be Released Shortly at ssc.nic.in | Here's How to Check Score

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Key’ link

Step 3: A PDF document will open, read the instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Select ‘click here’, login using the required credentials

Step 5: Download the answer key, take a print out for future reference.

Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-1 for General category students is 30%, while it varies for candidates from other categories.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage (Out of 200 Marks) General (UR) 30% (60 marks) OBC/ EWS 25% (50 marks) All other categories 20% (40 marks)

SSC JE Paper-2 2020 Exam Date

The SSC JE Paper-2 2020 exam (descriptive paper) is likely to be held on 21 March 2021. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre.

The SSC JE exam was conducted between October 27 to 30 last year.