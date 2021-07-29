RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021: RITES Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer in transport, infrastructure and related technologies fields. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the posts through the official website i.e. rites.com on or before 25 August 2021. The candidates must note that the online applications will start on 30 July 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: 10th, 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Eligibility, Notification Here

Commencement of submission of application: 30 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 25 August 2021

Engineer (Civil) – 25 Posts

Engineer (Mechanical) – 15 Posts

Engineer (Electrical) – 8 Posts

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Job Summary

Here are some of the important details:

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 32 years

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Salary – Rs. 40, 000 – 1, 40, 000/-

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee