New Delhi: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) has started recruiting for the post of engineers. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the organisation i.e. www.rites.com/Career. Below, we have mentioned the eligibility criteria for the convenience of the applicants. It is important to note that this year, the recruitment drive will fill a total of 20 seats. Out of 20 seats, 10 vacancies are for chief resident engineer and 10 are for the assistant resident engineer. This job vacancy also seeks retired professionals.

The candidates must note that this job opportunity is on a 1-year contractual basis, which will be extended on mutual consent and satisfactory performance of the employee. The last date to apply for the RITES vacancy is November 20, 2021.

The candidates applying for Assistant Chief Residents must have a full-time diploma in civil engineering or a first-class BE, BTech, or BSc in civil engineering. Having a minimum of 12 years of field experience and 3 years of experience in a similar position like AE.

Candidates applying for Chief Resident Engineers must have a degree in BE, BTech, or BSc in civil engineering. Candidates should have at least 25 years of post-qualification experience, out of which six years should be in the same position as chief engineer.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post: