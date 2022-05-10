RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will conclude the application process for the posts of Senior Teachers today, May 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before the day ends. According to the official notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 9760 vacant posts in the organization. The registration process for the Senior Teacher posts has commenced on April 11. For more details, applicants are advised to go through the official notification shared below.Also Read - OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4070 Nursing Officer Posts From May 14| Check Complete Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Teachers: 9760 posts

Number of posts reserved for each subject

Sanskrit: 1800 posts

English: 1668 posts

S.ST: 1640 posts

Maths: 1613 posts

Science: 1565 posts

Hindi: 1298 posts

Urdu: 106 posts

Punjabi: 70 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to go through the educational qualification for each subject given below.

Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. For Science : Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. S.ST: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:–History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Note: The last date to apply for the posts is today, May 10, 2022.

How to Apply Online For RPSC Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.