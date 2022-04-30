RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will end the application process for the posts of Senior Teachers on May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before May 10, 2022. A total of 9760 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the online registration window for the RPSC Recruitment 2022 has started from April 11. The recruitment notification was published on April 05.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 7 Posts to Begin From May 6| Check Schedule Here

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Notification Out on: April 05, 2022

The online application will begin from: April 11, 2022

The online application ends on: May 10, 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details:

Senior Teachers: 9760 posts

Number of posts for each subject

English: 1668 posts

Hindi: 1298 posts

Maths: 1613 posts

Sanskrit: 1800 posts

Science: 1565 posts

S.ST: 1640 posts

Punjabi: 70 posts

Urdu: 106 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification For Each Subject is Given Below:

Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. For Science : Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. S.ST: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:–History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

For more details, please refer to the official notification shared above.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.