RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has sought online applications for various posts including that of Junior Hydrogeologist, Junior Geophysicist, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online registration process has commenced from February 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the above posts is March 02, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53 vacant posts will be filled in this organization. Candidates can check educational qualifications, vacancy, and other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Application: 03 February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2022.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Geophysicist: 05

Junior Hydrogeologist: 08

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 04

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Geophysicist: M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment.

M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment. Junior Hydrogeologist : M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Technical Assistan t – Chemistry: M.Sc. in Chemistry.

t – Chemistry: M.Sc. in Chemistry. Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit and Application Fee

In order to apply, candidates must be between 20-40 years of age. Candidates belonging to the general category and other states are required to pay Rs 350 as application fees. Candidates belonging to OBC, BC category are required to pay Rs 250 as application fees. SC, ST category candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as application fees. To know more about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, candidates must check the detailed notification issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.