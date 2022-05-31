RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Hospital Caretaker. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration process has commenced from May 30, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is June 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacancies will be filled in the organization. For more details about the RPSC recruitment process, please scroll down.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online application begins from: May 30, 2022

The online application will end on: June 29, 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Hospital Care Taker (NON TSP): 50 posts

Hospital Caretaker(TSP): 5 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary

L-11 (Grade Pay -4200/-)

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed Graduate from a University established by law in India; and MBA/PGD (two-year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognized institute or its equivalent recognized by the State Government. The candidate should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 5636 Apprentices Posts | Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 56, 000; Apply For 34 Posts at aiimsraipur.edu.in

RPSC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in