RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Senior Teacher(Grade 2 teacher). Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,760 posts will be filled in the organization. The online application will commence from April 11, 2022. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is May 10, 2022.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 9760 posts

English: 1668 posts

Hindi: 1298 posts

Maths: 1613 posts

Sanskrit: 1800 posts

Science: 1565 posts

S.ST: 1640 posts

Punjabi: 70 posts

Urdu: 106 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. For Science : Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects :- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects :- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. S.ST: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:–History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, selection process from the direct link shared below.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?