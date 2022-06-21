RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) will release the answer keys of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2 tomorrow, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Sarkari recruitment exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key from the official website —rrbcdg.gov.in. The 2nd stage Computer Based Test for Pay Level 5, 3, and 2 was held from June 12 to 17, 2022.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for IT Professionals Posts Before July 07| Check Notification, Application Link Here

"In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-2 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 22.06.2022 @ 17:00 Hrs to 27.06.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs," reads the official notice.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: Check Important Dates Here

Viewing and Raising of objections against the Questions, Options and Keys, and online fee payment: June 22, 2022, 17:00 hrs onwards Closing of the Viewing of Question paper, Objection raising, and payment window: June 27, 2022 at 23:55 hrs

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: Check Last Date to Raise Objections, Fee Other Details

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Provisional Answer Key, questions and options. The last date to raise objections is June 27, 2022. As per the official notification, the prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: What Happens If Objection Raised is Correct?

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.